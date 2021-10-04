William Robert Otten Sells 1,850 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Robert Otten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.57. 309,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,760. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,558.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

