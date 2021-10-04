Wing Finance Market Cap Achieves $34.01 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.03 or 0.00034471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,122,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,416 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

