Wing Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

