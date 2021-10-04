WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.09

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 2756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

