WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $78.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.54 million to $78.69 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $308.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.65 million to $308.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.65 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

