Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

