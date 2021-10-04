Wolves of Wall Street Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $708,069.36 and approximately $8,384.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $111.13 or 0.00225641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.