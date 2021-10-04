Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.4% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 322.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 36.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.41. 25,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.67. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

