World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WRLD traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $198.79. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

