Wownero Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $27.19 million and $130,095.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

