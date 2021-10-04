Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $7.51 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $7.51 or 0.00015226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $492,577.22 and approximately $225.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00107882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00142491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.94 or 0.99583085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.21 or 0.06839272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

