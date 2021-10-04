WS Management Lllp Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Truist lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock worth $44,075,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

