W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 5.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.09. 48,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,175,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 114,304.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

