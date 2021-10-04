X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $37,567.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,605,072,820 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

