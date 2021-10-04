Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 40.6% in September

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.48 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

