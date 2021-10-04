Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. 1,112,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,210. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,658,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

