Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 925,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

