Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.42

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 384954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,658,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

