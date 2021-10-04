Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $887.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $894.79 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $151.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $101.96 and a 52 week high of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.