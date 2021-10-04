XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.