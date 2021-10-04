Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

