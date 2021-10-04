YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.36 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.54 or 0.08469786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00272952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00113805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

