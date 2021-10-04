Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 12% against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $4.25 million and $35,115.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00238715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00122018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00153244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000825 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,641,975 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

