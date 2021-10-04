yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Achieves $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

