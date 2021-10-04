YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Tops $3.71

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $83,859.71 and approximately $118,743.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00007519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.