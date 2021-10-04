Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Reaches $7.45 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00015125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $505.92 million and $144.28 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

