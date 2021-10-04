YOU COIN (YOU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254,029.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.18 million and $254,029.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

