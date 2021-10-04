Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.15. Youdao shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 72 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.