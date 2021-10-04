Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMTX opened at $10.48 on Monday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

