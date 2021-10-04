Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Financial Review

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yumanity Therapeutics and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xencor 1 0 6 0 2.71

Yumanity Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.05%. Xencor has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.47%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than Xencor.

Risk and Volatility

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -135.68% -72.58% Xencor 13.17% 3.97% 3.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and Xencor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million 15.65 -$57.49 million ($21.57) -0.49 Xencor $122.69 million 16.01 -$69.33 million ($1.21) -27.83

Yumanity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yumanity Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xencor beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. The company was founded by Susan Lindquist and Tony Coles in December 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

