Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

