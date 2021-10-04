Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Alteryx posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX traded down $5.17 on Monday, hitting $68.85. 122,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,075. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

