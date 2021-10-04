Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $55.00 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

