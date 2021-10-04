Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 812.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. 27,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

