Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.81 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $384.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.93 million. ICF International posted sales of $360.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million.

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

