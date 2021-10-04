Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $499.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $143.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

