Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report $39.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.04 million and the lowest is $25.03 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $116.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.