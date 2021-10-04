Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextDecade.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
NEXT stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
