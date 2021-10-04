Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NEXT stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

