Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.62. 11,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.