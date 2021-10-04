Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,052. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

