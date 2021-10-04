Zacks: Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Elys Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ELYS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

