Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $198.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.80 million to $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $444,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 96,091.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

