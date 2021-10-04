Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. The Timken reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. 386,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The Timken has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

