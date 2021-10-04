Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

TRI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.70. 12,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

