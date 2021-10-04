Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.