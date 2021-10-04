Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.53. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEL. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $49,765,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.41. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,507. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

