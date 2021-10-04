Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.53. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $49,765,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AEL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.41. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,507. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.
