Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

CWST stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $80.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.