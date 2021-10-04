Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce sales of $345.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.48 million to $352.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.