Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.04 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $243.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the lowest is $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $14.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,539.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

