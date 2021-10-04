Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

